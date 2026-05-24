Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general election. Uzodimma, in a statement shared on his X handle, described Tinubu’s victory at the APC presidential primary election as well deserved…...

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general election.

Uzodimma, in a statement shared on his X handle, described Tinubu’s victory at the APC presidential primary election as well deserved and commended the president’s leadership under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I heartily congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, on his meritorious victory at the just concluded Presidential Primary Election of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerging once again as our Presidential Candidate for the forthcoming General Election,” the governor stated.

The Imo governor said Tinubu’s policies had continued to produce positive results across the country, particularly in empowering state governments to drive development and economic growth.

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“The #RenewedHope agenda of Mr. President has continued to deliver impactful and transformational outcomes on a sustainable basis, empowering subnational governments to drive meaningful development and economic growth within their respective States,” he said.

Uzodimma also expressed confidence that the president’s second-term bid would bring further economic growth, infrastructure development and prosperity to Nigerians.

“As we advance on this collective mission of securing a second term for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we remain optimistic and assured of greater progress, enhanced fiscal growth, accelerated infrastructural development, and increased prosperity for all Nigerians,” he added.