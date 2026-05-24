The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced timelines for the submission of reports and result sheets from its ongoing 2027 general election primaries and legislative bye-elections. The party disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka. According to the statement, the APC directed…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced timelines for the submission of reports and result sheets from its ongoing 2027 general election primaries and legislative bye-elections.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

According to the statement, the APC directed all Primary Election Committees handling the governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly primaries to submit their reports and result sheets on or before Monday, May 25, 2026.

The party also announced that submission of reports and result sheets for legislative bye-elections would commence on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

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The timelines were contained in a notice issued by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu.

The ruling party urged all committees involved in the exercises to ensure prompt and accurate submission of all required documents within the approved deadlines.

According to the APC, the directive is aimed at ensuring proper coordination and smooth conclusion of the party’s primary and bye-election processes ahead of the 2027 general elections.