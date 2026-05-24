The Jigawa State Government has secured a major investment interest from a Chinese company, Hefei Shengwen Information Technology Company Limited, which plans to commit about $2 billion to industrial development projects in the state. The proposed investment was announced during a farewell dinner hosted by Governor Umar Namadi for the…...

The Jigawa State Government has secured a major investment interest from a Chinese company, Hefei Shengwen Information Technology Company Limited, which plans to commit about $2 billion to industrial development projects in the state.

The proposed investment was announced during a farewell dinner hosted by Governor Umar Namadi for the visiting Chinese delegation at the Government House banquet hall in Dutse after the conclusion of the investors’ assessment tour of the state.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, the investment is expected to focus on the revitalisation of the Maigatari Border Free Trade Zone and the establishment of several industries across strategic locations in the state.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Chinese company, Ren Mingyong, said the delegation was impressed by Jigawa’s investment environment after assessing opportunities in key sectors.

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“We have carefully assessed the business environment in Jigawa State and have seen a friendly and promising investment climate,” Ren said.

“Today, we have already commenced discussions regarding a joint venture partnership with Jigawa State, and this marks the beginning of what we believe will become a very productive relationship.”

He disclosed that the company intends to establish seven different industries within the Maigatari Free Trade Zone and other parts of the state.

“Our company is planning to bring about two billion United States dollars in investment into Jigawa State,” he stated.

Ren further assured the state government of the company’s commitment to a long-term partnership.

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“We believe this partnership will be built on trust, sincerity, and mutual benefit, and we are confident that this cooperation will result in a win-win outcome for all parties,” he added.

Responding, Governor Namadi described the proposed investment as a major endorsement of the state’s economic reforms and investment drive.

He said the development followed the state government’s recent investment mission to China, during which officials toured several provinces and industrial facilities in search of reliable partners.

“That visit convinced us beyond reasonable doubt that we had found credible and dependable partners. That was why we extended the invitation for you to visit Jigawa State. We are pleased that you have kept your promise and honoured that invitation,” the governor said.

Namadi explained that the Chinese delegation spent four days inspecting major economic assets in the state, including the Maigatari Border Free Trade Zone, the Maigatari International Livestock Market and the Gagarawa Industrial Park.

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“I am sure that by now, you are convinced that the government of Jigawa State is fully committed to revitalizing the Maigatari Border Free Trade Zone. You have also seen firsthand the enormous potential we earlier described during our engagements in China,” he said.

The governor assured the investors that the state government would provide the necessary support and enabling environment needed for the partnership to succeed.

He also disclosed that both parties are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to outline the framework for the proposed collaboration.

Namadi further described Jigawa as a strategic gateway for investors targeting Nigeria’s domestic market and the wider West African region.