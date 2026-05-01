A two-term member of the House of Representatives, Leke Abejide, has announced his resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), declaring his intention to join what he described as a “mainstream political party” ahead of the 2027 general elections. Speaking on his next political steps, Abejide said the party he…...

A two-term member of the House of Representatives, Leke Abejide, has announced his resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), declaring his intention to join what he described as a “mainstream political party” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on his next political steps, Abejide said the party he is heading to would be made public once he completes the process of securing a ticket for the upcoming polls.

“I am moving to the mainstream political party,” he stated, adding that the move represents “a homecoming.”

Although he stopped short of naming the party, his comments have fuelled strong indications that he is set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker also took a swipe at opposition elements, alleging that they are contributing to insecurity and other crises across the country, a claim likely to stir political debate in the months ahead.

Abejide’s defection comes amid ongoing realignments within Nigeria’s political landscape as key actors position themselves ahead of the 2027 elections.