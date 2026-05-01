The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, has intensified the tempo of its air campaign in the North-East, unleashing sustained and aggressive precision strikes that are systematically dismantling terrorist networks across Sambisa and the Tumbuns. Acting on credible intelligence, NAF aircraft struck decisively at…...

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, has intensified the tempo of its air campaign in the North-East, unleashing sustained and aggressive precision strikes that are systematically dismantling terrorist networks across Sambisa and the Tumbuns.

Acting on credible intelligence, NAF aircraft struck decisively at insurgent enclaves, obliterating hideouts, crippling logistics hubs, and neutralising scores of fighters in relentless, coordinated attack runs.

On 30 April 2026, air assets executed a high-impact Air Interdiction mission at Alafa in the Sambisa axis, where confirmed terrorist infrastructure and supply nodes were swiftly engaged and destroyed in successive strikes.

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Sustaining the momentum, NAF forces followed up on 1 May 2026 with another decisive assault on terrorist positions at Metele in the Tumbuns.

Intelligence and surveillance exposed a fortified island stronghold with entrenched fighters, storage facilities, and defensive trench systems.

With scores of insurgents confirmed within the target area, NAF aircraft delivered precise and overwhelming firepower, striking and decimating the location.

The sustained intensity of these operations reflects a deliberate strategy of continuous pressure, denying terrorists any space to regroup or operate.

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The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, commended the professionalism and combat effectiveness of NAF personnel.

He reaffirmed the Service’s unyielding resolve to dominate the battlespace, stressing that operations will persist with increased intensity until all terrorist capabilities are dismantled and threats to national security fully neutralised.