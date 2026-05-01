Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Dingyadi is leading a government delegation to this year’s International Workers’ Day celebration in Abuja. Workers from across all affiliates of the two Labour centres, Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress are trooping into Eagles Square, the venue of the commemoration. ADVERTISEMENT…...

Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Dingyadi is leading a government delegation to this year’s International Workers’ Day celebration in Abuja.

Workers from across all affiliates of the two Labour centres, Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress are trooping into Eagles Square, the venue of the commemoration.

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Presidents of the two Labour centres are seated along with other labour leaders, including former Presidents of NLC and TUC.

The theme of the commemoration is Insecurity, Poverty-Bane of Decent Work.

Labour leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue to fight for the welfare ans wellbeing of workers, especially in the light of risimg economic hardship and low wages.