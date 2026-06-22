President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared an end to the long-standing neglect of satellite towns in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as he commissioned a 194-kilometre water supply network designed to serve residents of Karu, Orozo, Jikwoyi, Kurudu and neighbouring communities....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared an end to the long-standing neglect of satellite towns in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as he commissioned a 194-kilometre water supply network designed to serve residents of Karu, Orozo, Jikwoyi, Kurudu and neighbouring communities.

The President said the project reflects his administration’s commitment to extending critical infrastructure beyond the city centre and ensuring that residents of suburban communities enjoy the benefits of governance under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the commissioning ceremony in Kurudu, Abuja, Tinubu said his administration had resolved to end a situation where basic amenities remained concentrated in elite districts while residents in outlying communities struggled for access to essential services.

“We are here not just to cut a ribbon, but to breathe life into a fundamental human right that has eluded this bustling community for far too long. Today, we declare that the era of neglect for our satellite towns is officially over,” the President said.

He described the project as a fulfilment of the promises made under the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that his government was committed to practical results rather than rhetoric.

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This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, on Monday, June 22.

According to him, the decision to execute the project followed a directive issued after the commissioning of the Greater Abuja Water Supply Project, which mandated that water infrastructure should be extended to satellite communities.

“The metropolitan loops must not end in the elite districts. They must stretch. They must expand into our satellite towns, where the heartbeat of Abuja’s working-class population truly resides,” he said.

Tinubu disclosed that when the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, presented the proposal for the Karu Water Supply Project, the administration approved it without delay because of its importance to public health and economic development.

He said the government ensured prompt funding for the project and commended the contractor, CGC Nigeria Limited, for delivering the infrastructure on schedule.

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“And today, we are commissioning over 194 kilometres of secondary and tertiary pipeline networks, bringing treated, safe, and potable water directly to the doorsteps of Karu, Orozo, Jikwoyi, Kurudu, and surrounding communities,” he stated.

The President praised Wike for driving infrastructure development across the FCT, saying visible projects remain the true measure of leadership.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, what we are witnessing in the FCT today—across transport, healthcare, education, housing, roads, and now massive water infrastructure—is a testament to what happens when vision meets executive capacity. Thank you, ‘Mr Projects,’ for your leadership,” he said.

Tinubu recalled that residents of Karu and surrounding communities had for decades depended on unsafe water sources and vendors despite rapid population growth in the area.

He maintained that unlike previous administrations, his government was focused on delivering tangible results.

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The President also urged residents to take ownership of the infrastructure and protect it from vandalism and illegal connections.

“This infrastructure belongs to you. It was built with your commonwealth and designed for your well-being.

“I therefore urge you to safeguard these installations against vandalism and illegal connections. Do not look the other way if unscrupulous elements try to compromise what has taken years of effort and resources to deliver. Treat this water as the precious resource that it is,” he said.

Tinubu further disclosed that similar interventions are being replicated in Bwari and other Area Councils as part of ongoing efforts to promote urban renewal and rural integration across the FCT.

Earlier, Wike expressed appreciation to the President for supporting the execution of people-centred projects in the nation’s capital, saying the completion of the water scheme was in line with Tinubu’s directive to extend infrastructure development to satellite towns.

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He reiterated the administration’s commitment to implementing projects and programmes that improve the living conditions of residents.

Also speaking, Minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, commended the President and Vice President for their support in transforming infrastructure across the territory.

In his overview of the project, Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, Richard Yunana Dauda, said the water scheme was conceived to improve access to potable water for residents of Karu and adjoining communities.

He explained that the project utilised the existing reservoir in the area and connected more than 1,000 distribution lines to homes and communities across the satellite towns.

Dauda thanked the President for supporting the completion of the project, describing it as a major milestone in efforts to improve water supply to Karu, Jikwoyi, Kurudu and neighbouring communities.