The Ondo State Police Command has foiled two separate kidnapping attempts in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State rescuing all victims involved in swift coordinated security operations....

The Ondo State Police Command has foiled two separate kidnapping attempts in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State rescuing all victims involved in swift coordinated security operations.

According to the Command, the operations were carried out on Sunday, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Felix Ohagwu, following distress calls that triggered rapid tactical responses from police operatives, supported by the Nigerian Army.

The first incident occurred around 7:05 p.m. when a six-man armed gang invaded the residence of Pastor Taiwo Taiwo, Chairman of Ojana New Area, Owo, in an attempted abduction.

Operatives from the B Division of the Ondo State Police Command were quickly mobilized to the scene, where they engaged the attackers in a gun duel. The assailants reportedly retreated into nearby bushes, abandoning the mission.

The intended victim and members of his family were rescued unharmed and relocated for further protection.

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Later that night, at about 11:10 p.m., another armed group attacked the residence of one Daniel Ologun, a 39-year-old resident of Gbegun Community along Alhaja Camp, Owo.

During the attack, Ologun sustained a gunshot injury to his left leg, while his wife, Taibat Ologun, and their two children aged four and two were abducted into the surrounding forest.

A joint rescue operation involving police operatives and personnel of the Nigerian Army was immediately launched. Under sustained pressure, the kidnappers abandoned their captives and fled, with the victims later rescued unhurt around 1:50 a.m.

Ologun is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where he is reported to be responding positively.

Security agencies have intensified bush-combing operations across affected areas in a bid to apprehend the fleeing suspects and dismantle criminal hideouts.

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The Command also directed debriefing of rescued victims to support ongoing investigations and intelligence gathering.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Jimoh, said the Command remains committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property, urging residents to stay vigilant and promptly report suspicious activity.

He added that the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, is determined to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice and that criminal networks operating in the area are dismantled.