The Plateau State Police Command has arrested 25 suspects during a coordinated crackdown on drug-related activities in Jos, recovering cannabis, controlled substances and other prohibited items. In a statement, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Alfred Alabo, said the operation was carried out by a joint team of detectives led by the…...

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested 25 suspects during a coordinated crackdown on drug-related activities in Jos, recovering cannabis, controlled substances and other prohibited items.

In a statement, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Alfred Alabo, said the operation was carried out by a joint team of detectives led by the Officer-in-Charge of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), working alongside personnel from the Anglo-Jos Division, the Anti-Cybercrime and Narcotics Unit, and the Monitoring Team.

According to him, the operatives raided identified drug dens and criminal hideouts at Old Airport Junction and Fwavei Junction in Jos on Saturday, leading to the arrest of the suspects and the seizure of various illicit substances.

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According to the statement, “The operation targeted notorious points where miscreants sell and distribute cannabis, illicit substances, controlled drugs, and other banned substances.”

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The 25 suspects, it stated, were arrested at the scene while exhibits recovered from the scene are now in police custody.

CP Bassey Ewah, the State Commissioner of Police, hailed the officers for their bravery, professionalism, and synergy.