President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi), on the occasion of his 85th birthday, describing him as a symbol of unity, grace, and integrity. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President lauded…...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi), on the occasion of his 85th birthday, describing him as a symbol of unity, grace, and integrity.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President lauded the traditional ruler’s distinguished career in corporate leadership, including his service as a director in Shell Petroleum Company across Nigeria and several countries.

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Tinubu also praised Igwe Achebe’s contributions to peace-building, youth empowerment, and socio-economic development, noting his role in strengthening national cohesion and bridging communities with government.

The President joined the royal family, the people of Onitsha, and the entire Anambra State in wishing the monarch continued good health and strength as he marks the milestone.