Nigerian content creator and livestream personality Peller has fulfilled the traditional marriage requirements for his fiancée, Jarvis, after visiting her family home in Benin City to formally complete the bride price ceremony. The streamer disclosed the development in a post shared on his social media platforms on Sunday, confirming that…...

Nigerian content creator and livestream personality Peller has fulfilled the traditional marriage requirements for his fiancée, Jarvis, after visiting her family home in Benin City to formally complete the bride price ceremony.

The streamer disclosed the development in a post shared on his social media platforms on Sunday, confirming that the customary rites had been successfully concluded.

He wrote “Today, I proudly paid the bride price of the woman I love.

“A beautiful journey has officially begun, and I’m grateful to both families for their blessings.

Read Also: “I Did Nothing Wrong,” Peller Says on Benin Palace Controversy, N395m Lawsuit

“She said “yes” to forever, and now it’s time to build our future together. Officially off the market.”

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This comes just weeks after the streamer proposed to his lover, Jarvis on the 3rd of June in Ghana.