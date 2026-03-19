TikTok creator Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has reacted to two mounting controversies, reiterating his innocence in both matters, while appealing for understanding over actions he says were beyond his control. The streamer, who has been under scrutiny following a recent visit to the Benin royal palace and…...

TikTok creator Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has reacted to two mounting controversies, reiterating his innocence in both matters, while appealing for understanding over actions he says were beyond his control.

The streamer, who has been under scrutiny following a recent visit to the Benin royal palace and a separate N395 million lawsuit, used a livestream to defend his conduct, insisting in both cases that he acted without malicious intent.

The more immediate backlash stems from his March 6 visit to the palace of Oba Ewuare II in Benin City, an appearance the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) has since condemned as a serious violation of palace protocol.

Authorities within the palace described the visit as unauthorised, noting that Peller and his entourage entered without approval, triggering internal disciplinary measures.

A chief linked to the incident has been suspended indefinitely, while a palace staff member, identified as Mr. Omuemu, has reportedly been detained and charged by police. Proceedings are also ongoing against a queen who featured in related content, with possible removal under Benin customs.

READ ALSO: Benin Traditional Council Declares Peller Wanted Over Unauthorised Visit To Palace

The BTC has summoned the content creator to appear before a committee of chiefs and issue a written apology, warning of possible legal consequences if he fails to comply.

But Peller has shifted responsibility to his management, saying he was only following instructions at the time and was unaware of any breach.

“My manager instructed me to go to the Oba of Benin’s palace. I was unaware until he informed me that they wanted me there. Any consequences should be handled by him. I did nothing wrong; my hands are clean. When I arrived, I greeted everyone, including children, with respect. Everything now seems orchestrated,” he said.

Alongside the palace controversy, the influencer is also battling a legal challenge from a Lagos-based woman, Osarobo Odigie, who is seeking N395 million in damages over alleged misconduct.

The suit, filed through her lawyers, accuses Peller of defamation, cyber harassment, invasion of privacy and emotional distress following a January 6 incident at a Lekki nightclub.

He was alleged to have insulted her, recorded the encounter without consent, and shared the video online, which later went viral.

Responding to the claims, Peller admitted financial incapacity to meet the demand and reiterated a previous apology, urging the complainant to forgive him.

“I don’t have the money to give to the woman suing me. It feels like everyone wants me to go broke just so I can be on Lucky Udu’s show. I’m begging, I’m just a small child in this, and a child cannot function without direction. I have even apologised to her before,” he said.

He further suggested that both the criticism surrounding his palace visit and the lawsuit may be part of a broader attempt to damage him financially and publicly.