After four weeks of strong performances in cinemas across Nigeria, Judith Audu Productions’ music drama, Evi, is set to break new ground by taking the cinema experience directly to university campuses.

The film, Evi, will headline a first-of-its-kind campus cinema tour alongside three other titles, marking a fresh distribution model aimed at student audiences.

The initiative, powered by Campus Cinemas Distribution, will run from May 1 to May 31, 2026, as part of its first batch of screenings. Other films included in the tour are Keleke, Love and Guilt, and Wedding in Nigeria.

Produced by Judith Audu and written and directed by Uyoyou Adia, Evi features a strong ensemble cast including Osas Okonyon, Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Waje, Ibrahim Suleiman, Michael Ejoor, and Tomiwa Tegbe.

Speaking on the initiative, Audu described the campus tour as a significant step for the Nigerian film industry, noting that it is designed to meet young audiences where they are while reinforcing the communal nature of cinema.

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She said the project goes beyond promoting Evi, aiming instead to rebuild cinema culture among students and nurture a new generation that values storytelling on the big screen rather than solely on mobile devices.

According to her, access remains a major barrier for many students, making the campus tour a practical way to democratise film consumption and expand reach within underserved audiences.

Audu also emphasised the role of shared viewing experiences, stating that campus cinemas help build community by allowing students to collectively engage with stories in ways that streaming platforms cannot replicate.

To encourage participation, she revealed that screenings under the Campus Cinemas initiative will be offered at heavily subsidised rates, making them more accessible to students.

The tour will cover several institutions across the South-East, including Institute of Management and Technology, University of Nigeria Enugu Campus, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Federal University Oye-Ekiti, and Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education.

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The initiative signals a growing shift in Nigeria’s film distribution landscape, with stakeholders exploring alternative platforms to reach wider audiences and sustain the cinema-going culture.