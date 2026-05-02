The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has been celebrated on the occasion of his 60th birthday, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to public communication, national development, and strategic leadership in Nigeria’s information sector. Described as a steadfast supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,…...

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has been celebrated on the occasion of his 60th birthday, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to public communication, national development, and strategic leadership in Nigeria’s information sector.

Described as a steadfast supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Minister has continued to play a key role in promoting good governance, national unity, economic progress, and responsible public communication.

In a special tribute marking the milestone, President Tinubu praised Mohammed Idris as “a steadfast steward of public trust, a bridge-builder, and a beacon of integrity in national communication,” while commending his professionalism, loyalty, and commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

The Minister’s recent recognition as Spokesman of the Year 2026 by Vanguard Newspaper further reflects his impact and leadership within the media and communications industry.

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Under his stewardship, Nigeria also recorded a landmark achievement with the launch of the International Media and Information Literacy Institute in Abuja , the world’s first UNESCO Category 2 Institute dedicated to Media and Information Literacy.

Observers note that Mohammed Idris has distinguished himself through strategic communication, diplomatic engagement, and effective crisis management, particularly in addressing sensitive national and international media issues with tact and professionalism.

As Minister, he has consistently championed transparency, responsible messaging, and stronger collaboration between government and the media, while promoting public trust in official communication.

His leadership has also strengthened institutional cooperation within the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation and renewed confidence among ministry personnel.

A Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Mohammed Idris is widely regarded as a respected statesman, media professional, and advocate of ethical communication whose contributions continue to inspire a new generation of communicators.

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Beyond public service, he is celebrated as a family man, peace builder, and cultural ambassador, holding the traditional title of Kakakin Nupe, while remaining committed to the growth and development of Niger State and Nigeria at large.

Stakeholders say his legacy remains rooted in integrity, bridge-building, and the restoration of trust in public communication.

Happy 60th Birthday to Mohammed Idris.