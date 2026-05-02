The Social Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 Kogi State election, Murtala Ajaka has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress and declared his intention to contest for the Kogi East Senatorial seat. Ajaka made this known in a statement posted on his official Facebook page as seen…...

The Social Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 Kogi State election, Murtala Ajaka has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress and declared his intention to contest for the Kogi East Senatorial seat.

Ajaka made this known in a statement posted on his official Facebook page as seen by TVC News, where he said his decision followed wide consultations with political associates and supporters across the state.

The former SDP flagbearer emerged as the runner-up in the November 11, 2023 governorship election, finishing behind the incumbent governor, Usman Ododo of the APC.

In his declaration, Ajaka said his move to the ruling party is aimed at aligning with ongoing political developments in the state and contributing more effectively to the growth and representation of Kogi East at the national level.

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He also expressed appreciation to members of the SDP for their support during the last election, noting that the experience has strengthened his resolve to remain committed to public service.

Ajaka’s defection and senatorial ambition are expected to reshape the political dynamics in Kogi East ahead of the next election cycle, as stakeholders within the APC begin to position for the contest.