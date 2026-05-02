The Benue State Government has announced the death of its Head of Service, Agbogbo Ode, who passed away in the early hours of Saturday, 2nd May, 2026, after a brief illness. The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Deborah Aber. In the…...

The Benue State Government has announced the death of its Head of Service, Agbogbo Ode, who passed away in the early hours of Saturday, 2nd May, 2026, after a brief illness.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Deborah Aber.

In the statement she expressed “deep sadness and regret that the Benue State Government announces the death of Dr. Agbogbo Ode, the Head of Service of Benue State.

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Saying “‎His sudden demise took place on Saturday, 2nd May, 2026, after a brief illness.”

The government described the late Head of Service as a key figure in the state’s civil service, noting his contributions and professionalism.

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The statement added: “‎His credible and dependable authority in matters of public service, as well as his hard work, brilliance and immense contributions to the State Civil Service will forever be missed.”

The SSG further described Dr. Ode as “an impeccable technocrat and a highly respected authority in public service.”

She also extended condolences on behalf of the state government to the family of the deceased, his colleagues, and workers across the state civil service, describing his passing as a significant loss to Benue State