A coalition of Ondo-based youth leaders and business professionals has demonstrated strong political support for frontline House of Representatives aspirant, Hon. Simisola Fajemirokun-Ajayi, by purchasing her Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja. The Progressives described the move as a strategic…...

A coalition of Ondo-based youth leaders and business professionals has demonstrated strong political support for frontline House of Representatives aspirant, Hon. Simisola Fajemirokun-Ajayi, by purchasing her Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja.

The Progressives described the move as a strategic investment in credible leadership and people-oriented representation. According to spokespersons of the coalition, their decision to collectively fund and pick up the forms underscores growing confidence in Fajemirokun-Ajayi’s capacity to deliver impactful and development-driven representation at the National Assembly.

Speaking at the Abuja Continental Hotel, venue of the exercise, members of the group noted that the constituency stands at a critical juncture that requires competent, forward-thinking leadership capable of unlocking economic opportunities, particularly in agriculture, enterprise development, and youth empowerment. The decision to support her was based on a carefully considered selection process. They noted that the Forum assessed aspirants using key criteria, including proven competence, commitment to community development, the strength and clarity of campaign manifesto, and overall acceptability within the constituency.

They emphasized that Hon. Fajemirokun-Ajayi’s track record in community engagement, philanthropy, and grassroots development made her the natural choice for their support, adding that her candidacy represents a bridge between experience, innovation, and inclusive governance.

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In her response, Fajemirokun-Ajayi expressed deep appreciation for the show of confidence, describing it as both humbling and motivating. She reiterated her commitment to running an issue-based campaign focused on improving livelihoods, expanding economic opportunities, and ensuring effective representation for all communities within the constituency.

Political observers say the endorsement and financial backing by organized youth and professional groups could significantly strengthen her position ahead of party primaries, signaling a shift toward more participatory and community-driven political engagement within the constituency.

With this development, the race for the Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo and Odigbo Federal Constituency seat is gradually gathering momentum, as stakeholders and interest groups continue to align behind candidates they believe can best represent their aspirations.