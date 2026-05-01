Senator Mikhail Adetokunbo Abiru has extended warm greetings to workers across Lagos East Senatorial District and the country at large in commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day. In a goodwill message, the lawmaker praised the resilience, dedication, and contributions of Nigerian workers, noting that their efforts remain central to the…...

Senator Mikhail Adetokunbo Abiru has extended warm greetings to workers across Lagos East Senatorial District and the country at large in commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day.

In a goodwill message, the lawmaker praised the resilience, dedication, and contributions of Nigerian workers, noting that their efforts remain central to the nation’s economic growth and development.

Abiru acknowledged the role of workers across various sectors, including public service, private enterprise, artisanship, and professional fields, describing them as the backbone of national progress.

He urged Nigerians to use the occasion to reinforce unity, dialogue, and collaboration, stressing that sustainable development requires collective responsibility.

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The senator also called for a future where workers are valued, protected, and given opportunities to achieve their full potential.

He concluded by celebrating the patriotism and commitment of Nigerian workers, expressing optimism for a better Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family and team, I celebrate your hard work, patriotism, and unwavering belief in a better Nigeria,” he said.

He wished workers across the country a happy Workers’ Day.