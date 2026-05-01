The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has celebrated the commission’s workforce, including the National Commissioners, the Secretary to the Commission, Resident Electoral Commissioners, Directors, Administrative Secretaries, and staff across the Federation, on the occasion of the 2026 International Workers’ Day. In a letter on Friday personally signed…...

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has celebrated the commission’s workforce, including the National Commissioners, the Secretary to the Commission, Resident Electoral Commissioners, Directors, Administrative Secretaries, and staff across the Federation, on the occasion of the 2026 International Workers’ Day.

In a letter on Friday personally signed by him, Amupitan saluted over 14,000 workforce within the commission, noting that their hands are the bedrock upon which the stability of the nation rests.

He wrote, “Today, as we join the global community to commemorate International Workers’ Day, I stand in salute of the over 14,000 dedicated men and women who constitute the heartbeat of this Commission. May Day is a celebration of the dignity of labour, but for us at INEC, it is a reminder that the work of our hands is the bedrock upon which the stability of our nation rests.

“From the farthest registration areas in our Local Government offices to the strategic corridors of our headquarters, your labour is the silent engine of our democracy. You work when the nation sleeps, and you stand guard when the world watches.”

Amupitan commended the INEC staff for their role in the success of the Federal Capital Territory Area Council Elections, stressing that it is the result of their collective strategy and commitment to excellence, urging them to uphold similar commitment in the Ekiti and Osun States off-cycle elections.

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He said, “As we reflect on our journey so far in 2026, I am particularly proud of the administrative excellence you displayed during the recent FCT Area Council Elections. That success was not a product of chance; it was the result of your collective sweat, late-night strategy sessions, and an unyielding commitment to excellence.”

“However, the nature of our work is that one victory is merely a preparation for the next challenge. As we move closer to the Ekiti and Osun off-cycle elections and execute the critical phases of our 2027 Roadmap, I charge you to remain the reliable professionals the nation expects. Our task is more than just logistical; it is a labour of trust. Every ballot processed and every result transmitted is a testament to the integrity of the Nigerian worker.”

The INEC chairman reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the commission evolves as a future workplace where labour welfare is prioritised.

He said, “On my part, I remain committed to ensuring that the Commission continues to evolve as a workplace of the future—where welfare is prioritised, merit is the only currency, and every staff member is digitally empowered to meet the demands of modern election management.”

“Today, I urge you to take a moment of deserved rest and reflection. Let the spirit of solidarity that May Day represents strengthen our internal bonds. We are one team, bound by one mission: to deliver an electoral process that is beyond reproach,” he added.

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Amupitan appreciated the INEC staff for their loyalty, resilience, and patriotism, praying that their labour will not be in vain, saying, “for in the success of our elections lies the prosperity of our nation.”