Workers in Kebbi State on Thursday marked the 2026 International Workers’ Day with renewed calls for urgent action to tackle insecurity and poverty, as Governor Nasir Idris pledged sustained welfare reforms and job creation. The celebration, themed “Insecurity and Poverty: The Bane of Decent Work,” drew attention to growing concerns…...

Workers in Kebbi State on Thursday marked the 2026 International Workers’ Day with renewed calls for urgent action to tackle insecurity and poverty, as Governor Nasir Idris pledged sustained welfare reforms and job creation.

The celebration, themed “Insecurity and Poverty: The Bane of Decent Work,” drew attention to growing concerns among organised labour that worsening security challenges, rising inflation, and unemployment are eroding workers’ productivity and pushing many into unstable, poorly paid jobs.

Addressing workers at the event, Idris reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving welfare and strengthening the public service.

He disclosed that more than 2,000 workers have been employed since he assumed office, describing the move as part of deliberate efforts to reduce unemployment and boost the state’s workforce.

The governor highlighted prompt salary payments, improved working conditions, and investments in job creation and security as key pillars of his administration.

He acknowledged the economic strain on workers and assured that policies aimed at improving livelihoods, enhancing security, and promoting sustainable employment would be sustained.

Earlier, the Kebbi State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Murtala Usman, commended the governor’s efforts but urged the government to do more to address workers’ challenges.

He called for improved working conditions, stronger social protection systems, and full implementation of labour policies, stressing that insecurity and poverty continue to limit access to decent jobs.

As part of the May Day activities, the NLC in Kebbi State conferred an Award of Excellence on the governor in recognition of his administration’s contributions to workers’ welfare.