A Former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has urged aspiring entrepreneurs to reframe business failure as a necessary learning process that builds resilience and sharpens future success. Adeosun gave the advice at the 2026 edition of The Platform Nigeria, held in Lagos to mark Workers’ Day, where she shared personal…...

A Former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has urged aspiring entrepreneurs to reframe business failure as a necessary learning process that builds resilience and sharpens future success.

Adeosun gave the advice at the 2026 edition of The Platform Nigeria, held in Lagos to mark Workers’ Day, where she shared personal reflections from her entrepreneurial journey, including both successes and setbacks.

Speaking to participants, the former minister revealed that she had ventured into nine businesses, six of which failed, stressing that failure is an unavoidable part of enterprise building.

“I had run nine businesses, six of which failed,” she said, noting that setbacks helped her better understand the realities of entrepreneurship.

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She cautioned against the widespread belief that success is guaranteed simply by starting a business, describing such thinking as misleading and potentially dangerous.

Adeosun further outlined what she described as four key “laws” that determine business viability: the market, the numbers, timing, and the team.

According to her, entrepreneurs must first validate real demand by identifying who will pay for a product or service and why, while also carefully assessing revenue streams, cost structures, and profit margins.

She explained that execution timing often determines whether a business becomes a market leader or a follower, stressing that early or poor timing can undermine even strong ideas.

On human capital, she underscored the importance of building strong teams, saying no entrepreneur can succeed in isolation.

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“Moses needed Aaron. Every founder needs a team,” she said.

Adeosun also emphasised the importance of research and financial discipline, advising entrepreneurs to interrogate opportunities with caution and clarity.

“Do your research with wisdom. Some things are not what they seem; that is why knowing your numbers will help you,” she stated.

She encouraged young Nigerians to pursue excellence in their chosen fields, noting that preparation, discipline, and faith all play complementary roles in building sustainable businesses.