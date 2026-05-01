Governor Hyacinth Alia has described 2026 May Day as an opportunity to celebrate the Benue workers, and to also highlight their importance in his administration’s efforts to transform the state and positively impact the lives of the people. ‎ ‎He commends the entire state workforce for their immense contributions, which…...

Governor Hyacinth Alia has described 2026 May Day as an opportunity to celebrate the Benue workers, and to also highlight their importance in his administration’s efforts to transform the state and positively impact the lives of the people.

‎



‎He commends the entire state workforce for their immense contributions, which he added have seen the state witness transformation in key sectors, describing them as important stakeholders in the implementation of his administration’s seven-point development plan, SACHIIP, which stands for,

Security of Lives and Property, Agriculture and Rural Development, Commerce and Industry, Human Capital, Infrastructure, Information & Communications Technology and Political and Economic Governance

‎

‎Describing workers’ welfare as a necessity for better performance, the governor assures that his administration will continue to accord the welfare of the workers in the state a major priority; implement friendly policies that will enhance their welfare and boost their capacity.

‎

‎He praises the labour Unions in Benue for their cooperation and support, which he says, has enhanced workers’ productivity.

‎