President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Dauda Bage Muhammad I, on his 70th birthday, describing him as an exceptional jurist and respected traditional ruler whose contributions have enriched both Nigeria's judiciary and traditional institution....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Dauda Bage Muhammad I, on his 70th birthday, describing him as an exceptional jurist and respected traditional ruler whose contributions have enriched both Nigeria’s judiciary and traditional institution.

In a tribute personally signed by the President on Monday, June 22, to mark the monarch’s birthday and seventh anniversary on the throne, Tinubu praised the Emir’s distinguished career in the legal profession, which culminated in his appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court after serving at the High Court and Court of Appeal.

The President noted that Justice Bage had brought the same level of excellence that defined his judicial career to the Lafia Emirate since ascending the throne as the 17th Emir on March 26, 2019.

According to Tinubu, the monarch’s reign has been marked by innovation, peace-building and efforts to promote justice and national unity.

“Your ascension to the throne of your forebears as the 17th Emir of Lafia on March 26, 2019, was historic in many respects,” the President said.

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He recalled that the Emir succeeded the late Isa Mustapha Agwai, one of Nigeria’s longest-serving traditional rulers who spent more than four decades on the throne.

Tinubu commended the Emir’s commitment to interfaith harmony, education and community development, saying his leadership had brought fresh ideas to the Lafia Emirate and strengthened peaceful coexistence in Nasarawa State.

The President also acknowledged the monarch’s role as Chairman of the Nasarawa State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, noting that he had worked to foster unity and harmony among traditional institutions within the state, across the North-Central region and beyond.

In addition to his traditional responsibilities, Tinubu highlighted Justice Bage’s position as the Grand Khalif of the Tijaniyyah Sufi Order in Nasarawa State, describing it as a reflection of his ability to combine traditional leadership with religious service.

The President further expressed appreciation for the Emir’s personal support and friendship over the years.

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“Your Royal Majesty, I must also thank you for the support, friendship and spirit of camaraderie you have extended to me over the years,” Tinubu stated.

He prayed for continued good health, wisdom and longevity for the monarch as he celebrates his platinum jubilee.

“As you mark your seventh year on the throne and celebrate your platinum birthday, I pray that Almighty Allah will continue to grant Your Royal Highness many more years of good health, wisdom, and service to the people of Lafia and beyond,” the President added.