Following the ruling of Justice Muhammad Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordering the remand of Omoyele Sowore in the Kuje Correctional Centre, supporters of the activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) staged a protest outside the court premises on Monday resisting attempts by…...

Following the ruling of Justice Muhammad Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordering the remand of Omoyele Sowore in the Kuje Correctional Centre, supporters of the activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) staged a protest outside the court premises on Monday resisting attempts by security operatives to take Sowore into custody.

Justice Umar ordered that Sowore be remanded pending the hearing of an application filed by his new counsel seeking to set aside an earlier order revoking his bail and subsequently adjourned the matter until June 24 for the hearing of the application.

READ MORE: Court Remands Omoyele Sowore in Kuje Correctional Centre

Sowore is currently facing prosecution by the Department of State Services (DSS) over allegations that he made false claims against President Bola Tinubu in posts published on his X and Facebook accounts.