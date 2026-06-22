The Ondo State Police Command has launched an investigation into the death of a 71-year-old church leader, Omotayo Ezekiel Fajana, whose body was discovered under suspicious circumstances in a hotel in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state....

The Ondo State Police Command has launched an investigation into the death of a 71-year-old church leader, Omotayo Ezekiel Fajana, whose body was discovered under suspicious circumstances in a hotel in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the development in a statement made available to journalists.

According to him, the case was reported at the Akungba Police Division by one Olaseni Sunday Olaoluwa, who said the deceased, his uncle, had travelled to Akungba-Akoko to attend a church programme where he was scheduled to be installed as the Head Baba Aladura of a faction of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church at Ogo Orimolade C&S Church, Okerigbo.

Preliminary findings by the police indicated that Fajana was found dead in a hotel in the community under circumstances considered suspicious.

Jimoh said detectives were also investigating allegations that some church officials and hotel staff moved the body to a mortuary in Ikare-Akoko without first obtaining a medical certificate of cause of death from a qualified medical practitioner.

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He added that investigators were probing claims that money may have exchanged hands to facilitate the deposit of the corpse at the mortuary before the continuation of church-related activities.

Three suspects have since been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently assisting the police with investigations aimed at determining the exact cause of death and whether any foul play was involved.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Felix Ohagwu, has ordered a thorough and discreet investigation into the matter.