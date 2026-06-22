Argentina will look to secure their place in the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face Austria at Dallas Stadium on Monday. The reigning world champions head into the clash atop Group J after a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria, while Austria sit second with three…...

Argentina will look to secure their place in the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face Austria at Dallas Stadium on Monday.

The reigning world champions head into the clash atop Group J after a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria, while Austria sit second with three points following a 3-1 win against Jordan.

Any lingering doubts about Argentina’s title credentials were firmly erased by Lionel Messi’s stunning hat-trick against Algeria. The veteran forward once again proved decisive, inspiring La Albiceleste to a comfortable victory and reinforcing their status as one of the tournament favourites.

Messi is now just one goal away from surpassing Miroslav Klose’s World Cup scoring record of 16 goals, although Argentina’s primary objective remains securing qualification for the next round.

A victory on Monday would guarantee progression to the round of 32, while even a draw should be enough to ensure a top-three finish in the group.

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Finishing first in Group J would see Argentina face the runners-up from Group H, where Saudi Arabia, Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde remain level on one point.

Lionel Scaloni’s men have been in outstanding form, winning each of their last eight matches while conceding in only two of those games. They have also won six, drawn one and lost just one of their previous eight competitive fixtures.

Read Also: Messi Hat-Trick Powers Argentina Past Algeria in World Cup Title Defence Opener

Another victory would mark Argentina’s eighth straight World Cup win, matching the total they managed across their previous 14 matches in the competition.

Austria Seeking Historic Progress

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Austria kept their qualification hopes alive with a hard-fought 3-1 triumph over Jordan, though the scoreline did not fully reflect the challenge they faced.

The Europeans needed an own goal from Yazan Abu Al-Arab in the 76th minute to edge ahead before Marko Arnautovic wrapped up the victory with a stoppage-time penalty.

Head coach Ralf Rangnick will be concerned by the defensive lapses that allowed Jordan back into the game, particularly after a failed high press exposed the left side of his team.

Nevertheless, Austria’s recent defensive record remains impressive, with the side conceding more than once in only one of their last 18 matches. They have also scored at least twice in four of their previous six competitive outings.

Das Team are now on the verge of reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 1982. Achieving that feat would be particularly significant given that this is Austria’s first appearance at the tournament since 1998.

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The two nations have met only twice before. Austria earned a 1-1 draw in a 1990 friendly, while Argentina claimed a convincing 5-1 victory in their 1980 encounter.

Form Guide

Argentina World Cup Form:

W

Argentina Form (All Competitions):

W, W, W, W, W, W

Austria World Cup Form:

W

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Austria Form (All Competitions):

W, D, W, W, W, W

Team News

Argentina are expected to continue building their attack around Messi, with Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Thiago Almada likely forming the midfield unit behind him.

Nahuel Molina could retain his place at right-back, especially with Gonzalo Montiel still struggling with a hamstring issue.

Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez are expected to continue their partnership in central defence after an assured display against Algeria.

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Austria, meanwhile, may be without right-back Stefan Posch, who is recovering from a broken jaw. Konrad Laimer is the favourite to fill in if Posch is deemed unfit.

Nicolas Seiwald and Xaver Schlager should continue in midfield, with Carney Chukwuemeka expected to operate in an advanced role.

Sasa Kalajdzic is likely to lead the line again despite being substituted at half-time in the win over Jordan, while Arnautovic pushes for a starting berth after his impact off the bench.

Possible Starting Lineups

Argentina:

Emiliano Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, Lautaro Martinez.

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Austria:

Alexander Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Seiwald, Xaver Schlager; Schmid, Chukwuemeka, Sabitzer; Kalajdzic.

Prediction

Argentina 2 – 1 Austria

Match Details

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026

Match: Argentina vs Austria

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Dallas

Kick-off: 6:00pm