The Lagos State Government has called for stronger collaboration between climate-vulnerable cities and international institutions to address the growing challenges posed by climate change and rising sea levels. The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made the call while speaking as a panelist during a session titled…...

The Lagos State Government has called for stronger collaboration between climate-vulnerable cities and international institutions to address the growing challenges posed by climate change and rising sea levels.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made the call while speaking as a panelist during a session titled “Protecting Rights in the Face of Sea Level Rise” at the 2nd Berlin Climate Mobility Forum 2026 held in Berlin, Germany.

Wahab urged developed nations to move beyond rhetoric and demonstrate greater commitment to climate financing, particularly for coastal cities and countries in the Global South.

“The West must show more than rhetoric but a strong commitment to climate funding and not just for coastal cities but the Global South to address real-life issues around climate change and global warming. Financing and the flow of financing matters,” he said.

According to him, addressing climate challenges requires genuine coalitions, localised climate financing, technology transfer and direct partnerships between vulnerable cities and global institutions.

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He also stressed the need for the international community to facilitate the transfer of technology for flood modelling and coastal engineering, while encouraging knowledge-sharing among cities facing similar environmental threats.

Speaking alongside leaders and policymakers from across the world, including the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, the Vice President of the Maldives, Uz Hussain Mohammed Lateef, and other climate stakeholders, Wahab noted that the climate crisis transcends national boundaries.

“The climate crisis does not respect borders. Coastal cities across the globe share a common and existential threat,” he said.

The commissioner further called for increased investment in resilient infrastructure capable of protecting lives and livelihoods, adding that while Lagos is prepared to lead in climate adaptation efforts, it cannot tackle the challenge alone.