World leaders are gathering in Belém, Brazil, for COP30, the United Nations’ summit on climate change.

It comes ten years after the Paris Agreement, where countries promised to keep global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

But the UN now says that target will likely be missed.

The conference brings together representatives from around the world to renew commitments to tackling climate change.

The conference which started early this month with the leaders Climate summit in Sao pualo had in attendance, Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s global climate leadership and commitment to a green transition.

He urged world leaders to recognise the economic value of nature and to channel significant finance towards protecting and restoring it through predictable, equitable, and accessible funding mechanisms.

At last year’s COP29, rich countries pledged 300 billion dollars a year by 2035 to help poorer countries fight climate change.

But developing nations say it’s not enough.

Critics like Greta Thunberg have accused past climate meetings of greenwashing, saying promises are made, but little is done.

Still, the UN believes the process has inspired more action than ever before, even if the pace remains too slow.

As the world looks to Brazil, hopes are high that COP30 will turn climate promises into real progress.

Brazil chose to host COP30 in the Amazon city of Belém, a symbolic gesture to highlight the vital role of the world’s forests, which continue to face threats from logging, mining, farming, and fossil fuel extraction.