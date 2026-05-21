Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday joined thousands of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to participate in the party’s governorship primary election in the state. Read Also JUST IN: Dakorinama George-Kelly Becomes Third Aspirant To Withdraw From Rivers APC Gov…...

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday joined thousands of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to participate in the party’s governorship primary election in the state.

According to his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor and his wife cast their votes for Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat at Ward E3, Okepopo, on Lagos Island.

Akosile via his X handle wrote, “ Governor@jidesanwoolu and First Lady of Lagos State @JokeSanwoolu today joined thousands of party faithful to vote for@drobafemihamzat in the APC Governorship primary election in Lagos. Governor Sanwo-Olu and his wife voted at Ward E3, Okepopo in Lagos Island.”

Based on the video that he shared, party faithful turned out in large numbers at the ward for the exercise, which forms part of the APC’s process to select its governorship candidate ahead of the next election.

TVC News Online reports that Hamzat has emerged the consensus governorship candidate of the APC in Lagos State, having received the endorsement of the party’s Governance Advisory Council, and was subsequently endorsed by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.