The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara State has postponed its governorship primary election earlier scheduled for Thursday, 21st May 2026.

The announcement was contained in an official notice issued by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Abdulwaheed Babatunde.

According to the statement, the governorship primary will now hold on Friday, 22nd May 2026.

Before the postponement was announced, party faithful had gathered in different wards across the state ahead of the exercise.

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The process was peaceful in the areas visited by our correspondent.

Fourteen aspirants are contesting to emerge as the APC governorship candidate in the state.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has endorsed Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahya-Seriki as his preferred aspirant and successor.