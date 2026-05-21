A third governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Dakorinama George-Kelly has withdrawn from the party’s primary election....

A third governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Dakorinama George-Kelly has withdrawn from the party’s primary election.

George-Kelly who was also a governorship aspirant in the last election and former commissioner for works, cited the need to preserve party unity and demonstrate loyalty to the leadership of the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Other notable aspirants who have also announced their withdrawal in the last few hours are the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and three time governorship aspirant Tonye Cole.