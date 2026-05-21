Dakorinama George-Kelly has withdrawn from the race for the Governor of Rivers State seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, becoming the third aspirant to step down from the party’s governorship contest in Rivers State. TVC News Online has reported that the governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara…...

Dakorinama George-Kelly has withdrawn from the race for the Governor of Rivers State seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, becoming the third aspirant to step down from the party’s governorship contest in Rivers State.

TVC News Online has reported that the governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara and another aspirant, Tonye Cole, announced their withdrawal from the race on Wednesday night.

Details later.