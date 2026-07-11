Families of the rescued victims of the Oriire school abduction have expressed joy over the release of their loved ones, describing their rescue as a huge relief after weeks of anxiety and uncertainty. The families, who spoke with TVC News in Esinele, Yawota and Ahoro-Dada communities in Oriire Local Government…...

Families of the rescued victims of the Oriire school abduction have expressed joy over the release of their loved ones, describing their rescue as a huge relief after weeks of anxiety and uncertainty.

The families, who spoke with TVC News in Esinele, Yawota and Ahoro-Dada communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, commended President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Army, other security agencies and the Oyo State Government for securing the safe release of the abducted pupils and teachers.

They said they could not wait to reunite with their children, wives and husbands, expressing gratitude that the victims were rescued alive and are currently receiving medical attention.

Some of the family members noted that the period of captivity was one of the most difficult moments of their lives, adding that the news of the rescue has restored hope to the affected communities.

READ ALSO: Makinde Promises Medical Care During Visit to Rescued Oriire Kidnap Victim

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Esinele, while speaking with journalists, said the entire community erupted in celebration upon receiving news of the successful rescue.

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The monarch commended the coordinated efforts of the military, other security agencies and the Oyo State Government in securing the victims’ freedom, but appealed for sustained security presence in the area to prevent a recurrence of such attacks.

He urged both the federal and state governments to strengthen security around schools and vulnerable communities within Oriire and other border communities adjoining the Old Oyo National Park.

The rescued victims, comprising 39 pupils and five teachers, are currently receiving medical treatment and psychological support at the 2 Division Nigerian Army Medical Facility.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said they will undergo a 48-hour medical and psychological assessment before being formally handed over to the state government and reunited with their families.