The Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle met with eighty five Zamfara APC House of Assembly aspirants in his at residence in Gusau and appeal to them to remain united, steadfast, and committed to the growth and success of the party before and during the 2027 Elections...

The Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle met with eighty five Zamfara APC House of Assembly aspirants in his at residence in Gusau and appeal to them to remain united, steadfast, and committed to the growth and success of the party before and during the 2027 Electoons.

The aspirants are those that were not cleared by the party’s screening committee

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During the visit the aspirants was majorly to reaffirmed their loyalty to the APC and their readiness to continue to support the party despite the outcome of the State House of assembly screening committee

The leader of the delegation Sulaiman Shu’aibu Shinkafi, expressed their appreciation to the former Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle for his sincerity, openness, leadership style and fatherly role in strengthening unity in the party

Declaring their unflinching support for President Tinubu and Governor Dauda Lawal’s re-election, they assures that their grievances would not stop them from supporting the duo, come 2027

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Responding to their requests, Matawalle assured them that the APC National Working Committee is currently working on their petitions and urged them to remain calm as the matter is going to be looked into

He adds that the APC remains a party built on fairness, justice, and equal opportunities for members, noting that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue to intensify efforts in improving security across the country

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The Minister also highlighted several developmental projects executed by the Tinubu’s administration, describing the President as a courageous and visionary leader who is committed to transforming Nigeria for the benefit of all

“We are still confronting insurgency, Boko Haram activities, and ISWAP operations in the North-East, as well as banditry in the North-West. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is fully committed to addressing these security challenges and restoring lasting peace across the nation,” Matawalle Said.

“We are indeed fortunate that God has blessed us with a leader like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at this critical period in our nation’s history. The ongoing Zamfara–Funtua–Gusau–Sokoto highway project, as well as the Sokoto–Badagary road project, clearly demonstrate the President’s commitment to the transformation and economic advancement of the Northern region” He added

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“These projects will improve transportation, enhance trade and agriculture, and accelerate economic growth among other numerous benefits”

The former Zamfara Governor expressed delight at the unity, maturity, and determination displayed by the aspirants, noting that their collective resolve to work for the success of the APC in 2027 is commendable and inspiring

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The meeting form part of ongoing consultations and reconciliation efforts by the Minister to strengthen the APC structure in Zamfara and also to ensure a united front ahead of the 2027 general election

Present at the meeting includes the former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mukhtar Ahmad Anka, former Speakers of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bature Umar Sambo and Rt. Hon. Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya

Others are the Zamfara State APC Secretary, Ibrahim Maigandi, APC Auditor Yusuf Idris Gusau among Other party stakeholders