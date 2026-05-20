The family of the late Oluwapelumi Adebayo in Ekinrinade, Kogi state, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Diru, to order a full investigation into what they describe as the double murder of their son, Oluwapelumi Adebayo, and another victim, Ayobami Titus Aiyepeku....

The family of the late Oluwapelumi Adebayo in Ekinrinade, Kogi state, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Diru, to order a full investigation into what they describe as the double murder of their son, Oluwapelumi Adebayo, and another victim, Ayobami Titus Aiyepeku.

In a statement signed by the deceased’s father, Mr J.O. Adebayo, the family alleged that Oluwapelumi, a Deputy Superintendent of Corrections with the Nigerian Correctional Service, was killed alongside Aiyepeku under suspicious circumstances in Lokoja, Kogi State.

According to the father, Oluwapelumi, was alleged to have killed a fellow Okun Man, Ayobami Aiyepeku, at a poultry farm which he alleged he no longer runs in a compound belonging to his wife’s uncle.

Reports before now in July 2025 had alleged that Oluwapelumi killed Ayobami Aiyepeku on the farm on the 22nd and he was found allegedly naked in an hotel with a suicide note which the family disputes vigorously.

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The family traced the incident to a domestic dispute between Oluwapelumi and his wife, Laureen Ojonugwa Onoja. According to the statement, efforts were made to resolve the matter in line with local customs, including a visit to the wife’s uncle in Abuja, which they claimed ended in hostility.

Mr Adebayo alleged that tensions escalated following the meeting, claiming that the wife’s uncle declared the marriage over and made remarks he described as provocative.

He further claimed that on July 22, 2025, the uncle sent a message to Oluwapelumi’s elder brother alleging that he had killed someone in Lokoja and should surrender himself to avoid being lynched.

According to the family, Oluwapelumi was already dead at the time the message was sent, raising questions about the sequence of events.

They also questioned the circumstances surrounding the death of Aiyepeku, alleging that his body was found in a hotel under conditions they described as staged to support claims that Oluwapelumi was responsible.

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The family disputed suggestions that Oluwapelumi took his own life or had mental health challenges, arguing that available evidence does not support such claims.

They further alleged that since lodging a petition with the police on July 25, 2025, including submissions to relevant investigative units, there has been no meaningful progress in the case.

Mr Adebayo also called for the release of medical records, including results of an EEG test reportedly conducted at a hospital in Abuja, which he said could shed light on the events preceding his son’s death.

The family said it has identified multiple areas of concern requiring investigation and urged authorities to uncover the truth, clear their son’s name and bring those responsible to justice.

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The family’s statement follows earlier that Oluwapelumi Adebayo was declared wanted by the police, a report already established not to be accurate.