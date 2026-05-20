Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have issued a sweeping joint declaration on global affairs following high-level talks in Beijing, calling for a new world order anchored on multipolarity and mutual respect among nations....

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have issued a sweeping joint declaration on global affairs following high-level talks in Beijing, calling for a new world order anchored on multipolarity and mutual respect among nations.

The statement, released after their meeting on May 19, underscores a shared opposition to what both leaders described as unilateral dominance in international relations, in a veiled critique of the United States and its allies.

In the declaration, China and Russia warned against what they termed a return to the “law of the jungle”, stressing that global governance must be based on international law and the sovereign equality of states.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to building a multipolar world, where no single power dictates the global agenda.

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The two leaders also expressed strong concerns over strategic security issues, including opposition to the proposed United States “Golden Dome” missile defence system, which they argued could destabilise global security and undermine the existing strategic balance.

On the Middle East, Beijing and Moscow jointly criticised recent military strikes on Iran, calling for an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomatic negotiations.

They maintained that conflicts should be resolved through political dialogue rather than military confrontation.

The declaration further highlighted the deepening ties between the two countries, as both sides renewed the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation, marking its 25th anniversary.

The treaty has long served as the foundation of bilateral relations between the two powers.

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In addition to geopolitical issues, China and Russia signed several agreements aimed at expanding cooperation in trade, science, education and technology.

However, the long-anticipated agreement on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline was not finalised during the visit.

The joint statement reflects growing coordination between Beijing and Moscow at a time of heightened global tensions, particularly amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Analysts say the declaration positions China and Russia as a united front seeking to reshape the global order.

However, questions remain over the balance within the partnership, with Russia increasingly reliant on China for economic and diplomatic support.

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The Beijing meeting marks another step in the strengthening of ties between the two countries, as both leaders continue to push for an alternative vision to Western-led global governance.