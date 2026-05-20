Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has signed into law Executive Order No. 001 of 2026 on the Regulation, Registration and Coordination of Associations, Groups and Organisations Offering Security and Allied Services in Oyo State....

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has signed into law Executive Order No. 001 of 2026 on the Regulation, Registration and Coordination of Associations, Groups and Organisations Offering Security and Allied Services in Oyo State.

The move is aimed at strengthening the state’s security architecture and regulating the activities of vigilante and community-based security groups across the state.

Governor Makinde signed the order at his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

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The governor said the executive order became necessary in view of the growing security challenges confronting communities and the increasing number of groups engaging in security-related activities without proper coordination.

According to him, while security remains a collective responsibility between government and citizens, the activities of such groups must operate within a lawful and accountable framework capable of preserving peace, order, and public safety.

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He explained that the order was designed to ensure that all organisations involved in security and allied services are properly registered, documented, and monitored by the state government.

noted that his administration appreciates the efforts of citizens and community associations assisting lawful security operations, but warned that unregulated operations could create unintended consequences capable of worsening insecurity and social tension.

Makinde also used the occasion to address the recent abduction of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area, describing the incident as painful and traumatic for the affected families and communities.