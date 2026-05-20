The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to take immediate and decisive action following the abduction of dozens of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State....

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to take immediate and decisive action following the abduction of dozens of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

In a strongly worded press statement issued on 20 May 2026, Ajaero expressed outrage over the kidnapping of 39 pupils and seven teachers from Community High School and L.A. Basic School in Ahoro Esinele, as well as First Baptist School in Yawota, all within Oriire Local Government Area.

He described the initial public reaction to the incident as one of resignation, noting that repeated cases of abduction across the country have led to a troubling sense of normalisation.

“The reaction was not out of callousness,” he said, “but a reflection of the extent of the loss of our humanity, and a reluctant acceptance of our new way of life.”

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However, Ajaero noted that the case has continued to generate public concern due to the young age of the victims and reports of the brutal killing of one of the teachers while in captivity.

He also condemned the tactics of the abductors, accusing them of subjecting victims, including children, to torture and sharing such acts on social media to instil fear and pressure authorities into paying ransom.

While acknowledging the prompt response of security forces and local vigilantes, Ajaero said rescue efforts were thwarted by the use of improvised explosive devices and the deployment of abductees as human shields by the attackers.

He warned that Nigeria risks losing its capacity for effective rescue operations, describing the situation as a “multi-layered tragedy” with far-reaching consequences.

According to him, continued insecurity could erode public trust in government and potentially push communities towards relying on criminal groups for protection.

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Ajaero further lamented the spread of insecurity to previously unaffected rural communities, warning that no part of the country can now be considered safe, including major urban centres.

He called for a fundamental shift in the country’s approach to tackling insecurity, urging authorities to move from what he described as a “war as a business” to a strategy focused on national survival.

“Government at all levels must wake up,” he said, urging security agencies to undertake a thorough reassessment of their operations.

The labour leader concluded with a call for urgent action, stressing that Nigerians are weary of repeated assurances and condolence messages.

“We demand action now. We have had enough of sermons,” he said. “For how long should we bleed like this?”