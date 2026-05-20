A leading governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress race in Taraba State, David Kente, has announced his withdrawal from the contest, citing the need to preserve political stability, peace, and unity within the party and the state. Addressing journalists in Jalingo, Kente said his decision followed extensive consultations with…...

A leading governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress race in Taraba State, David Kente, has announced his withdrawal from the contest, citing the need to preserve political stability, peace, and unity within the party and the state.

Addressing journalists in Jalingo, Kente said his decision followed extensive consultations with stakeholders across religious, political, and ethnic lines, both within and outside Taraba State.

He explained that his initial decision to join the governorship race was motivated by calls from residents who believed the current administration had not fully met public expectations and that an alternative leadership direction was needed.

Kente also disclosed that Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, visited him shortly after his arrival in Jalingo and appealed to him to allow the governor complete his remaining tenure.

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According to him, although consultations with supporters and stakeholders were still ongoing, increasing pressure from leaders across various divides eventually convinced him to reconsider his ambition in the interest of the state.

The former aspirant further expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the ongoing APC primaries in Taraba State, stating that he had concluded that “nothing good can possibly come out of it.”

Kente urged his supporters to remain calm and loyal to the APC while working for the success of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he described as having good intentions for Taraba State and Nigeria.

He assured supporters that he would continue to provide direction in the coming days and remain committed to the vision of a more prosperous Taraba State and Nigeria.