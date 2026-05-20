Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has described 2026 as a landmark year in Nigeria’s history, marking 60 years since the military intervened in governance and his emergence as national leader during a period of crisis.

Speaking at the launch of his autobiography, My Life of Duty and Allegiance, Gowon said the moment provided an opportunity to connect Nigeria’s past with its present while offering direction for the future.

He recalled that six decades ago, the country stood on the brink of disintegration, a situation that shaped his commitment to preserving national unity. According to him, the timing of the book’s release was coincidental and not deliberately aligned with the anniversary.

Gowon expressed gratitude to the diverse audience at the event, including military personnel, political leaders, business executives, scholars and journalists, noting that their presence reflected a shared commitment to Nigeria’s progress despite competing obligations.

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The former leader said he was persuaded to write the book after years of pressure from associates who urged him to address what he described as growing misinformation about his role in national affairs. He also referenced recurring false reports of his death, which further strengthened his resolve to document his account.

He emphasised that the autobiography was not intended to pass judgement on past events but to present his personal experiences and preserve institutional memory. Gowon added that his story was inseparable from Nigeria’s history, making it necessary to offer clarity without reopening old wounds.

Reflecting on his time in office from 1966 to 1975, he paid tribute to members of the armed forces, traditional rulers and public servants who supported efforts to maintain the country’s unity during the civil war. He reiterated his enduring belief in Nigeria’s survival, describing his faith in the nation as “total”.

Gowon also recounted how the popular phrase “Go On With One Nigeria” inspired his leadership during the war, reinforcing his determination to keep the country united.

Looking ahead, he expressed concern over the political climate as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections. He cautioned against “do-or-die” politics and called for credible electoral processes, including within political parties.

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“We must not give room to those who label Nigeria a failed nation,” he said, adding that the country still has the potential to fulfil its role as the “giant of Africa”.

Gowon further criticised what he described as a tendency among Nigerians to complicate simple problems with overly complex solutions, warning that such approaches often heighten tensions.

He concluded that his book aims to correct misconceptions, guide current leaders and remind Nigerians that public service should be driven by conscience and a sense of responsibility rather than personal glory.