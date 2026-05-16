The Port Harcourt II Area Command, Onne, of the Nigeria Customs Service has announced a record-breaking revenue performance alongside intensified anti-smuggling operations across Nigeria’s Eastern maritime corridor. Addressing journalists in Onne on Thursday, 14 May 2026, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Aliyu Alkali, said the Command generated over ₦77.3 billion…...

The Port Harcourt II Area Command, Onne, of the Nigeria Customs Service has announced a record-breaking revenue performance alongside intensified anti-smuggling operations across Nigeria’s Eastern maritime corridor.

Addressing journalists in Onne on Thursday, 14 May 2026, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Aliyu Alkali, said the Command generated over ₦77.3 billion in April 2026, the highest monthly collection since its establishment.

He added that between January and April 2026, the Command realised a cumulative ₦258.2 billion, describing the performance as a landmark achievement driven by improved compliance enforcement and tighter monitoring of revenue leakages.

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According to him, the Command remains focused on balancing revenue generation with trade facilitation, while ensuring strict adherence to import regulations.

“This unprecedented revenue performance reflects the commitment of the Command to blocking leakages, facilitating legitimate trade, and ensuring full compliance with government fiscal policies,” he said.

Beyond revenue, Comptroller Alkali disclosed that the Command recorded multiple anti-smuggling successes within the review period, involving false declarations, document falsification, and concealment of prohibited goods.

In February 2026, officers intercepted a 40-foot container falsely declared as plumbing materials. Investigations reportedly showed that the container identity number had been tampered with in an attempt to evade duty payments, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦185.2 million.

In a separate operation, nine additional 40-foot containers were seized for alleged violations, including falsification of import documents and misdeclaration of goods. The containers held fabrics, garments, LED lights, solar equipment, building materials and carpentry tools, with a combined DPV exceeding ₦1.25 billion.

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The anti-smuggling operations continued in April with the interception of six 20-foot containers carrying 1,100 jerricans of Super Delicieux vegetable oil valued at ₦494 million. Officials said the importation breached Section 55 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, which restricts refined vegetable oil imports to support local production.

Also seized was a 40-foot container containing about 600 cartons of unregistered pharmaceutical products concealed among household items, with an estimated DPV of ₦139.3 million.

Altogether, the Command recorded 17 container seizures during the period, with a cumulative Duty Paid Value exceeding ₦2.06 billion.

Comptroller Alkali warned that the Service would sustain its enforcement operations, stressing that offenders would face the full weight of the law.

He, however, urged compliant traders to continue lawful business operations, noting that the Service remains committed to supporting legitimate trade and economic growth.

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He also commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, for what he described as sustained institutional reforms and leadership support that continue to strengthen operational efficiency across Commands nationwide.