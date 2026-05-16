There was a large turnout of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Ward 9 in Akure, Ondo State, for the House of Representatives primary election to select the party’s candidate for Akure South and North Federal Constituency. Party faithful arrived at the venue as early as 8:00 a.m.,…...

There was a large turnout of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Ward 9 in Akure, Ondo State, for the House of Representatives primary election to select the party’s candidate for Akure South and North Federal Constituency.

Party faithful arrived at the venue as early as 8:00 a.m., demonstrating strong enthusiasm and commitment to the electoral process.

The primary election was closely supervised by a monitoring team from the APC national headquarters, ensuring compliance with party guidelines and transparency in the exercise.

Some party chieftains who spoke during the process described the primary as peaceful and well-organized, commending both party officials and members for maintaining order throughout the exercise.