Forty more Nigerians stranded in South Africa have returned home as the sixth batch of evacuees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) announced the development in a statement shared on its official X handle on Saturday, saying the returnees arrived safely…...

Forty more Nigerians stranded in South Africa have returned home as the sixth batch of evacuees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) announced the development in a statement shared on its official X handle on Saturday, saying the returnees arrived safely and were received by officials from relevant government agencies.

“Another set of 40 Nigerian returnees have arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, from South Africa. The returnees expressed their gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving their immediate evacuation,” NiDCOM said.

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The commission said the Nigerian Acting Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Temitope Alexander-Ajayi, and the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, were among those who received the returnees.

NiDCOM added that its officials were on ground to welcome and assist the evacuees, while Dabiri-Erewa announced financial support for them.

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“The returnees were full of gratitude for the donations, support and warm welcome received,” the commission stated.

The returnees, who include Nigerians from different states, received support from state governments, private organisations and individuals to aid their reintegration.

The 40 returnees from Imo State received N1 million each courtesy of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration, while Edo and Delta State officials announced incentives from their respective governments.

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Telecommunications company MTN also provided free SIM packs with data valued at N50,000 for each returnee and pledged N100,000 payments into their bank accounts.

NiDCOM said the JAAL Foundation pledged empowerment support for 50 female returnees, while Apostle Dr. Chibuzor Gift Chinwe, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries Worldwide, offered free accommodation for about 52 returnees.

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The cleric also promised skills acquisition opportunities for their families and free education for their children up to university level.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters Church gave N100,000 each to 66 returnees, while Cruxstone, a real estate firm, provided cash support to the first set of returnees.

Government agencies, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and security agencies, were present to document and receive the returnees.

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NiDCOM said the evacuation exercise reflects ongoing efforts by the Federal Government and partners to support Nigerians facing difficult circumstances abroad.