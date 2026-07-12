Following the exit of Norway from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, losing 2-1 to England, the Norwegian Airways has now lost its bet against British Airways. The friendly exchange began on July 8 when Norwegian Air challenged the British carrier to an unusual wager tied to the outcome of the…...

Following the exit of Norway from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, losing 2-1 to England, the Norwegian Airways has now lost its bet against British Airways.

The friendly exchange began on July 8 when Norwegian Air challenged the British carrier to an unusual wager tied to the outcome of the highly anticipated match.

On July 10, Norwegian confirmed the wager had been sealed.

After the match Norwegian Airways updated its logo to British Airways and posted on Instagram.

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“While the tournament is over for us, this friendly bet will forever live in all our hearts We wish England and @british_airways all the best in the semi-final, and we sincerely hope you’ll get to bring football home!”

The Norwegian Airways will carry the British Airways logo for a day as agreed.