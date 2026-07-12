Defending champions Argentina are through to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals after defeating Switzerland 3-1 after extra time in a pulsating quarter-final in Kansas City....

Defending champions Argentina are through to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals after defeating Switzerland 3-1 after extra time in a pulsating quarter-final in Kansas City.

Lionel Scaloni’s side made the brighter start and were rewarded in the 10th minute when Alexis Mac Allister swept home after a well-worked move involving Lionel Messi to give La Albiceleste an early advantage.

Switzerland responded with determination and found a deserved equaliser in the 67th minute through Dan Ndoye, whose composed finish brought the Swiss level and set up a tense finale.

Both teams pushed for a winner in normal time, but neither could break the deadlock, forcing the contest into extra time.

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The turning point came when Switzerland were reduced to 10 men after Breel Embolo received a second yellow card following a VAR review.

Argentina took full advantage of the numerical superiority, piling pressure on the tiring Swiss defence.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 112th minute when Julián Álvarez unleashed a stunning long-range strike beyond Gregor Kobel to restore Argentina’s lead.

As Switzerland committed players forward in search of another equaliser, Lautaro Martínez wrapped up the victory deep into extra time with a clinical finish to make it 3-1.

Although Messi did not add to his goal tally, the Argentina captain produced another influential display, providing the assist for the opening goal and orchestrating much of his team’s attacking play.

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Álvarez’s match-winning strike earned him the headlines as the holders kept alive their dream of retaining the World Cup.

The victory extends Argentina’s unbeaten run at the tournament and sets up a mouth-watering semi-final showdown with England, in a repeat of one of football’s most storied rivalries.