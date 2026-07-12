The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for political parties to submit the lists of their candidates for the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly elections. The commission announced on Sunday in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chair, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for political parties to submit the lists of their candidates for the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The commission announced on Sunday in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chair, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, that the deadline, originally scheduled to expire on Saturday, July 11, 2026, has now been extended to midnight on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

According to Haruna, the decision followed an appeal by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on behalf of political parties that were unable to upload the names and personal particulars of their candidates within the stipulated timeframe.

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The statement reads in part, “The decision to extend was based on appeal by the Inter-Party Advisory Council, on behalf of political parties who were unable to upload the names and personal particulars of their candidates within the scheduled timeline.

“The extension underscores the Commission’s commitment to ensuring inclusivity in its practices, while acting within the ambit of the law.

“The Commission enjoins political parties to take advantage of this window of opportunity and ensure that all necessary details are uploaded before the expiration of the new deadline.”