Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin has criticised the refereeing decisions that he believes cost his side in their defeat to Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to a post by Fabrizio Romano, speaking after the match, Yakin said Switzerland were eliminated because of a costly officiating error, insisting…...

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin has criticised the refereeing decisions that he believes cost his side in their defeat to Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to a post by Fabrizio Romano, speaking after the match, Yakin said Switzerland were eliminated because of a costly officiating error, insisting a controversial booking and a key VAR decision proved decisive in the outcome.

“We were punished because of a mistake. There was no reason for that booking. I don’t understand it. It was an innocent situation; there was nothing malicious about it,” Yakin said.

The Swiss manager also questioned the decision-making process involving both the referee and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), saying he could not understand how they arrived at their conclusion despite what he described as obvious contact.

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“That decision was simply unbelievable. I completely disagree with it. There was clear contact, and I don’t understand how the referee and the VAR came to that conclusion,” he added.

Despite his frustration, Yakin stopped short of accusing Argentina of receiving preferential treatment, describing the contest as a fair and open game between two footballing sides.

“I wouldn’t say they were being favored. We had a fair and open match. Both teams played football. Football wasn’t the winner today. We were punished by a mistake. It was a decisive moment that determined the outcome of the match. We can complain now, but I have to congratulate Argentina.”

Argentina progressed to the next round of the tournament following the victory, while Switzerland’s World Cup campaign came to an end amid lingering controversy over the officiating.