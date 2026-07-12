The semi-final line-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been completed after England and Argentina booked the final two spots in the last four with dramatic quarter-final victories. France were the first nation to reach the semi-finals after defeating Morocco 2-0 on Thursday, before Spain joined them with a…...

The semi-final line-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been completed after England and Argentina booked the final two spots in the last four with dramatic quarter-final victories.

France were the first nation to reach the semi-finals after defeating Morocco 2-0 on Thursday, before Spain joined them with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Belgium on Friday.

England secured their place on Saturday with a 2-1 extra-time comeback win over Norway in Miami, inspired by a brace from Jude Bellingham.

Defending champions Argentina claimed the final semi-final ticket after overcoming 10-man Switzerland 3-1 after extra time on Sunday.

Lionel Messi played a key role by providing an assist, while Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez struck late to seal Argentina’s victory.

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The results set up two blockbuster semi-final encounters, with France taking on Spain, while England will face Argentina in a repeat of one of international football’s most iconic rivalries.

The England-Argentina clash will mark the teams’ first World Cup meeting since the 2002 tournament.

2026 FIFA World Cup Semi-final Fixtures

Tuesday, July 14

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* France vs Spain

* Time: 20:00

* Venue: Dallas Stadium, Dallas

Wednesday, July 15

* England vs Argentina

* Time: 20:00

* Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta

Remaining Fixtures

Saturday, July 18

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* Third-place Play-off

* Losers of Semi-final 1 vs Losers of Semi-final 2

* Time: 22:00

* Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami

Sunday, July 19

* Final

* Winners of Semi-final 1 vs Winners of Semi-final 2

* Time: 20:00

* Venue: MetLife Stadium, New York/New Jersey