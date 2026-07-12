A notorious bandit kingpin known as Kachalla Sani Yellow has been killed by a combined team of Hunters and Civilian joint taskforce helping to keep peace in Zamfara...

A notorious bandit kingpin known as Kachalla Sani Yellow has been killed by a combined team of Hunters and Civilian joint taskforce helping to keep peace in Zamfara

The bandit warlord was killed in Anka Local Government Area of the State during an exchange of fire while trying to repel an attack in the area

Kachalla Sani Yellow was one of the most influential bandit commanders terrorising Communities and highways in the Anka, Bukkuyum and Maru local government areas of Zamfara State.

He was also among the bandit commanders terrorising the entire northwest region

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Zamfara through its spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the killing.

He says the command in collaboration with sister agencies is working hard to rid Zamfara State of Banditry