A notorious bandit kingpin known as Kachalla Sani Yellow has been killed by a combined team of Hunters and Civilian joint taskforce helping to keep peace in Zamfara
The bandit warlord was killed in Anka Local Government Area of the State during an exchange of fire while trying to repel an attack in the area
Kachalla Sani Yellow was one of the most influential bandit commanders terrorising Communities and highways in the Anka, Bukkuyum and Maru local government areas of Zamfara State.
He was also among the bandit commanders terrorising the entire northwest region
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The police in Zamfara through its spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the killing.
He says the command in collaboration with sister agencies is working hard to rid Zamfara State of Banditry