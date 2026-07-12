The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has debunked a social media document claiming that the payment of upkeep allowances under the Federal Government’s Student Loan Scheme for the 2025/2026 academic session has been suspended....

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has debunked a social media document claiming that the payment of upkeep allowances under the Federal Government’s Student Loan Scheme for the 2025/2026 academic session has been suspended.

The Fund clarified that the document, dated July 10 and falsely attributed to its Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, did not originate from NELFUND and should be disregarded by the public.

Oluwatuyi described the document as fake and misleading, stressing that neither the Federal Government nor NELFUND has approved or announced the suspension of upkeep allowance payments to eligible beneficiaries.

According to her, the fake document also claimed that funds allocated for May, June and subsequent months had not been released, alleging that the purported suspension was temporary and that payments would resume after outstanding allocations were received.

She dismissed the claims, stating that student loan and upkeep allowance disbursements are continuing in line with NELFUND’s mandate to provide financial support to eligible students in public tertiary institutions across the country.

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Oluwatuyi warned that fabricated publications and AI-generated content are increasingly being deployed to spread misinformation and undermine public trust.

She therefore urged students, parents, institutions and members of the public to verify information relating to the Student Loan Scheme through NELFUND’s official communication channels before sharing or acting on it.

NELFUND reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability, assuring eligible beneficiaries that approved tuition and upkeep disbursements would continue in accordance with established guidelines.

The Fund also encouraged the public to rely solely on its verified communication platforms for accurate and authentic updates on the Student Loan Scheme.